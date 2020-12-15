Stranger Things actors join for D&D holiday game

They’ve faced a demogorgon, a mind flayer and the Upside Down as their characters in the show, but how will they fare rolling the famous d20 dice?

Leading actors from Netflix’s Stranger Things will come together on Dec. 28 for “Lost Odyssey: Toy Time for Ten-Towns,” “a hilarious holiday game of Dungeons & Dragons led by Wizards of the Coast Principal Story Designer, Chris Perkins.” The 10 am PT event will be available on the Stranger Things YouTube channel.

This special session of D&D will feature David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Natalia Dyer as they try their hand at the game that has become so iconic to the series. You can view a shenanigans-filled trailer here:

The game and trailer were shot using SOLO Cinebot, described as “a first-of-its-kind robotic camera that allowed Wizards of the Coast to film the game at cinematic-quality using a fully remote team.”

“The most astounding feedback we’ve been receiving from our systems is how it’s elevated a lot of traditional productions, instead of simply filling in the gaps of what was lost from COVID,” said Josh Shadid, co-founder of SOLO Cinebot. “For example, we’ve been told the celebrity and athlete interviews filmed on SOLO, have been much more genuine, and intimate than what they often get on traditional sets. Instead of asking talent to travel halfway across the world to sit in for an interview, surrounded by a crew in a studio – our talent is alone in their living room, comfortable, with nowhere to rush off to, free of potential prying eyes and ears and giving a more relaxed, honest performance.”

