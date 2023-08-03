Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Star Trek Adventures RPG boldly goes solo

15 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Struggling to land a party? Try the Star Trek Adventures Captain's Log Solo Roleplaying Game ...
Star Trek Adventures RPG getting Lower Decks expansion

Want to scratch that Final Frontier roleplaying itch, but haven’t been able to muster up a landing party of your own?

The Captain’s Log Solo Roleplaying Game is a 326-page, full-color standalone PDF rulebook that provides a complete, streamlined version of the award-winning 2d20 System used for the Star Trek Adventures roleplaying game, which you can use to create your own Star Trek stories with a dynamic character formed from your own imagination.

Whether you are venturing into the cosmos alone, conducting Galaxy-spanning missions cooperatively with friends, or exploring the unknown with a gamemaster facilitating your adventures, use the guidance and random tables contained in Captain’s Log to generate countless hours of memorable adventures in the Star Trek universe.

Create an original character and then use the tools in this book, combined with your fertile imagination, to fashion your own fascinating Star Trek-style stories. Play in any era of Star Trek – from the 21st century to the 32nd century and everything in between. Explore strange new worlds, new civilizations, and all the wonders of the universe!

The Captain's Log Solo Roleplaying Game rulebooks for the Star Trek Adventures RPG is available from DriveThruRPG in Those Old Scientists The Original Series, Deep Space Nine, The Next Generation and Discovery editions:

Space, the final frontier …

