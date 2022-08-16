D&D’s Spelljammer soars again, but the cargo lands with a thud

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Your mileage may vary …

When I heard the new Spelljammer: Adventures in Space release for Dungeons & Dragons would be a boxed set, and remembering the recent pledges from Wizards of the Coast to change up the formatting of its newer products, I was excited. But now that it’s here, the presentation is a bit of a disappointment.

Don’t get me wrong — the content is as good as it’s ever been, maybe even better. It’s compelling and nostalgic and fresh all at once.

Comprising three slim hardcovers (Astral Adventure Guide for general rules, the adventure scenario Light of Xaryxis and the Boo’s Astral Menagerie bestiary) and one Dungeon Master screen in a slipcase — the “box” — this set really should have been, like the D&D “boxed sets” of old, a two-part clamshell of an actual box that opens up to reveal separate softcover tomes (they really are so short as to be almost cumbersome in hardcover form) and maps and DM screen, not unlike the recent Curse of Strahd Revamped

If you’re interested in upping your D&D game, taking your group where gnome one has gone before (sorry), you won’t go wrong with Spelljammer: Adventures in Space. But if you’re looking for an easy experience juggling rules at the gaming table, maybe the digital release on D&D Beyond will suit you better. Still, neither will take up much space on your gaming shelves.

There are even tunes to accompany the release: Spelljams is an album of music created by cutting-edge bands and musical acts all inspired by Spelljammer: Adventures in Space. It features a double LP’s worth of tracks from artists all produced by Chris Funk, guitarist from The Decemberists. Chris Perkins from D&D worked with Funk to bring the Flash Gordon-esque soundtrack to life. Spelljams is available digitally now everywhere you stream and purchase music. Stream Spelljams here https://pocp.co/spelljams.

Campaign Case: Terrain

On another note, the unrelated Campaign Case: Terrain accessory, teased last month, is a far better product than the earlier Creatures release, though together they should give a DM everything he needs to set up a standard adventure, and the Creature tokens work well with the recycled Dungeon Tiles therin.

More Dungeons & Dragons:

New D&D ‘on-ramp’ now sold at Target
Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves First Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie trailer rolls a natural 20
Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel D&D Radiant Citadel shines; Campaign Case: Creatures stumbles
Dungeons and Dragons Monsters of the Multiverse D&D’s ‘Monsters of the Multiverse’ breaks out of Rules Expansion Gift Set
D&D Direct news: Spelljammer, Dragonlance campaign settings out in 2022, movie Honor Among Thieves out March 3, 2023
Getting started with Dungeons & Dragons D&D Direct event April 21 to explore what’s next for fantasy RPG brand

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

Samurai Comics

Events

Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
28 Aug 22
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
29 Aug 22
02 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
2 Sep 22
Tempe
02 Sep
Tucson Comic-Con 2022
2 Sep 22
Tucson
03 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
3 Sep 22
Tempe