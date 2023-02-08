Sea of Stars RPG releasing Aug. 29, 2023

Retroclone coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and PS5

Planned originally for holiday release in 2022, the eagerly anticipated roleplaying game Sea of Stars has now been dated for an Aug. 29, 2023, release. The retro-inspired, turn-based RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5.



The exact release date was announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, and a free demo is already available for download from the Nintendo eShop.

