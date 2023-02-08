Sea of Stars RPG releasing Aug. 29, 2023

Retroclone coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and PS5
Planned originally for holiday release in 2022, the eagerly anticipated roleplaying game Sea of Stars has now been dated for an Aug. 29, 2023, release. The retro-inspired, turn-based RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5.
The exact release date was announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, and a free demo is already available for download from the Nintendo eShop.
More Gaming:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|April 28, 2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|May 12, 2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Final Fantasy XVI
|June 22, 2023
|PS5
|RPG
|Sea of Stars
|Aug. 29, 2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4
|RPG