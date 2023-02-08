Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Sea of Stars RPG releasing Aug. 29, 2023

1 day ago
Jayson Peters
Retroclone coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and PS5

Planned originally for holiday release in 2022, the eagerly anticipated roleplaying game Sea of Stars has now been dated for an Aug. 29, 2023, release. The retro-inspired, turn-based RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5.

The exact release date was announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, and a free demo is already available for download from the Nintendo eShop.

Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Jedi: SurvivorApril 28, 2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the KingdomMay 12, 2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Final Fantasy XVIJune 22, 2023PS5RPG
Sea of StarsAug. 29, 2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4RPG

