Quest Master coming to PC and Switch to scratch that ‘Zelda Maker’ itch

13 hours ago
Jayson Peters
There’s no “Zelda Maker” type of game a la Super Mario Maker that we’ve all been craving, aside from that special mode in the Nintendo Switch remake of Link’s Awakening. But there is now Quest Master, a pixel art RPG designer coming to PC via Steam “soon” and, eventually, on Switch — or so they say at this point.

