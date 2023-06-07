There’s no “Zelda Maker” type of game a la Super Mario Maker that we’ve all been craving, aside from that special mode in the Nintendo Switch remake of Link’s Awakening. But there is now Quest Master, a pixel art RPG designer coming to PC via Steam “soon” and, eventually, on Switch — or so they say at this point.
Quest Master coming to PC and Switch to scratch that ‘Zelda Maker’ itch
13 hours ago
Latest
Events
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon