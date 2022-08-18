D&D virtual tabletop in development; new books to include digital copies

18 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Upcoming Dungeons & Dragon books will bundle digital content with physical copies, and a virtual tabletop based on the 3-D Unreal Engine and D&D miniatures is in development.

Starting in December with Dragonlance: Shadow of the Dragon Queen, physical D&D books will include access to their digital copies on D&D Beyond, the rules platform that D&D owner Wizards of the Coast once partnered with and now owns.

During a presentation on Thursday, the next year of D&D releases was outlined:

  • Keys from the Golden Vault — Winter 2023
  • Bigby Presents Glory of the Giants — Spring 2023
  • Phandelver Campaign expansion from the original Starter Set — Summer 2023
  • Book of Many Things — Fall 2023
  • Planescape — Fall 2023

The future of D&D for its 50th anniversary in 2024 was described as a refinement more than a new edition, and won’t invalidate Fifth Edition content, Wizards said. Dubbed, for now, One D&D, it will include a streamlined Dungeon Master’s Guide aimed at beginners and a healthy playtesting phase that begins today.

