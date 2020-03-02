Mythic Odysseys of Theros brings heroic Magic world to D&D

New player races, subclasses, weapons inspired by Greek legends

Dungeons & Dragons is getting a new campaign sourcebook based on Magic: The Gathering’s Greek-myth inspired world of Theros.

In Mythic Odysseys of Theros, set for release June 2, 2020, “Legends walk the lands of Theros, a realm shaped by deities and the deeds of heroes. From the temples of omen-speaking oracles to the five realms of the Underworld, the champions of the gods vie for immortal favor and a place among the world’s living myths,” according to Wizards of the Coast.





As is becoming customary, Mythic Odysseys of Theros will have one cover for wide distribution for $49.95 and an alternative cover with a distinctive design by Kevin Tong and soft-touch finish that is available exclusively in game stores.

“Choose a supernatural gift that sets you on the path of destiny, align yourself with one of Theros’s fifteen gods, then carve a tale of odysseys and ordeals across the domains of mortals, gods, and the dead.

“What legends will you challenge—mighty heroes, inevitable prophecies, or titans imprisoned by the gods? Where will destiny and immortal schemes lead you? And what tales will you leave behind, celebrated in the pantheon of myths and writ among the eternal stars?”

It’s not the first time Magic has crossed paths with D&D — several digital products have previously introduced locales from the card game to tabletop roleplayers, and Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica was also released as a hardcover sourcebook.

Here are some of the features unique to the Mythic Odysseys of Theros sourcebook, according to Wizards:

Introducing supernatural gifts—abilities that set your character apart from the common throng. Mechanically similar to character races, each one gives your character a variety of traits.

Select one of the new races for your character—such mythic peoples as the leonin or a satyr.

New subclasses include the Bard’s College of Eloquence, masters of oratory; and the Paladin’s Oath of Heroism, an affirmation of destiny laid out for you by divine providence.

Encounter mythic monsters, creatures whose power and renown are such that their names are truly living myths. More than simply legendary, these creatures have abilities that will create a challenge fit for the gods.

Wield god-weapons, signature items of the gods that allow your character to stand apart from other heroes. These can be a gift from your deity or perhaps you boldly stole it from them in a bid for ultimate power.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.