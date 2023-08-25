Tunnels & Trolls creator’s Monsters! Monsters! RPG gets an update via Kickstarter

Monsters! Monsters! — the fiend-friendly roleplaying game from Tunnels & Trolls creator and Valley resident Ken St. Andre — is getting a rules update with new adventure scenario material for both game masters and solo players.

But the fast-funding Kickstarter campaign to create Monsters! Monsters! Rules 2.7 and Trollgod’s Crystal Caves Challenge also includes throwback material in the form of the original M!M! 1976 “Zero Edition.” Unless backers opt for PDFs only, the RPG rules — both new and St. Andre’s draft from ’76 — will come in a spiral bound format “in the classic style of other Ken St. Andre RPGs of the 1970s!”



The innovative concept of playing as the monsters captivated players and set the stage for endless adventures.



The project with longtime St. Andre collaborator Steve Crompton also promises a new, full-color adventure map, new standees and “a couple of surprises.”

Monsters! Monsters! Rules 2.7, Trollgod’s Crystal Caves Challenge and the M!M! Zero Edition draft reprint are estimated to ship in December. Books will be available to backers separately or in a discounted bundle option.



You can support the project on Kickstarter through Sept. 22.