Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice & Miscellany released

12 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The new Dungeons & Dragons adventure book Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden was released by Wizards of the Coast Sept. 15, 2020. The 320-page Rime of the Frostmaiden hardcover, announced June 18, 2020, retails for $49.95. A special alternative-art cover with a distinctive design and soft-touch finish became available exclusively in hobby game stores on the same day. A “platinum edition” from Beadle & Grimm’s Pandemonium Warehouse will follow in October.

(Read Nerdvana’s Rime of the Frostmaiden book review here.)

Available today, however, is the companion Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice & Miscellany accessory boxed set:

ICEWIND DALE: RIME OF THE FROSTMAIDEN DICE & MISCELLANY

“Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice & Miscellany” consists of:

  • 11 dice (two d20s, one d12, two d10s, one d8, four d6s, one d4)
  • Player-friendly foldout map of Icewind Dale and Ten-Towns (10.5″ × 15.75″)
  • Durable, felt-lined box that functions as two dice trays
  • Twenty double-sided cards with descriptions and illustrations of characters and creatures one might encounter in Icewind Dale
Chilling charm: Creative creatures are snow joke in Icewind Dale adventure

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

