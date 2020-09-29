The new Dungeons & Dragons adventure book Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden was released by Wizards of the Coast Sept. 15, 2020. The 320-page Rime of the Frostmaiden hardcover, announced June 18, 2020, retails for $49.95. A special alternative-art cover with a distinctive design and soft-touch finish became available exclusively in hobby game stores on the same day. A “platinum edition” from Beadle & Grimm’s Pandemonium Warehouse will follow in October.

Available today, however, is the companion Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice & Miscellany accessory boxed set:

ICEWIND DALE: RIME OF THE FROSTMAIDEN DICE & MISCELLANY

“Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice & Miscellany” consists of:

11 dice (two d20s, one d12, two d10s, one d8, four d6s, one d4)

Player-friendly foldout map of Icewind Dale and Ten-Towns (10.5″ × 15.75″)

Durable, felt-lined box that functions as two dice trays

Twenty double-sided cards with descriptions and illustrations of characters and creatures one might encounter in Icewind Dale

