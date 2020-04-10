With schools closed around the world and so many people working from home during the virus crisis, playing games like Dungeons & Dragons can keep you connected to friends and family, while offering fun and educational material to share and/or play with your kids.

This week, Wizards of the Coast launched a new online resource offering free Dungeons & Dragons materials at dnd.wizards.com/remote. The content, designed for both new and seasoned adventurers, is being added to daily at 5 p.m. Pacific Monday through Friday.

Many of the adventures are D&D Adventurers League scenarios for the official organized play program. The PDF downloads require a free account with the Dungeon Masters Guild, which is an online storefront for digital resources created by both Wizards insiders and community creators using official resources.

In addition, other free Dungeons & Dragons resources are linked such as Adventurers League guides for players and DMs, the basic Starter Set rulebook and pre-filled character sheets and additional encounters for recent adventure releases such as Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus.

For younger gamers, resources to make it even easier to get into D&D indirectly are also available, such as coloring pages. “At its core D&D is about great storytelling — the game provides a framework that sparks creativity and imagination and brings people together from all walks of life to embark on epic adventures,” Wizards said.

The game’s official digital toolset, D&D Beyond, is also getting in on the act, with the Starter Set adventure Lost Mine of Phandelver available for free there for a limited time; this is not a PDF but more of a web- and app-based e-book. It’s also available on other digital tabletop systems like Roll20 and Fantasy Grounds that are getting a lot of exposure right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the free content, a round-up of resources for remote D&D play — many of which are also free – can be found at dnd.wizards.com/remote/online_tools.

