D&D Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, Strixhaven books delayed

9 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Two upcoming Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks will be delayed, publisher Wizards of the Coast announced this week.

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, originally due Oct. 19, will be out Oct. 26 — one week later — instead.

Magic: The Gathering tie-in Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, originally set for Nov. 16 release, is now coming out Dec. 7.

The delay affects digital releases on platforms like D&D Beyond as well as physical books.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

