D&D Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, Strixhaven books delayed

Due to what we can only describe as “goblin related issues”, there will be a slight delay in our schedule affecting the following releases:



Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons – Oct. 26



Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos – Dec. 7



We apologize for any inconvenience. — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) October 6, 2021

Two upcoming Dungeons & Dragons sourcebooks will be delayed, publisher Wizards of the Coast announced this week.

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, originally due Oct. 19, will be out Oct. 26 — one week later — instead.

Magic: The Gathering tie-in Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos, originally set for Nov. 16 release, is now coming out Dec. 7.

The delay affects digital releases on platforms like D&D Beyond as well as physical books.









Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.