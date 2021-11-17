Forgotten Realms creator Ed Greenwood’s first D&D RPG book is back in print

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Dungeons and Dragons CM8 The Endless Stair by Ed Greenwood 1987

“The Endless Stair,” a Basic Dungeons & Dragons adventure module from 1987 that represented the first published roleplaying game book from Forgotten Realms campaign setting creator Ed Greenwood, is now available again in physical form as a print-on-demand softcover color book in addition to a PDF version.

Greenwood’s Forgotten Realms would go on to be one of the most popular fantasy campaign worlds for D&D, where it still flourishes even in the game’s 5th Edition era nearly 15 years later as a setting for tabletop adventures, novels, comic books and video games.

As gaming historian Shannon Appelcline notes on the product’s entry at the Dungeon Masters Guild storefront, “The Endless Stair” adventure would feature many similarities to the Realms, although it actually is set in a competing campaign setting, Mystara, then the default world for Basic D&D.

“The Endless Stair” was published just a month before the first official Forgotten Realms products, Douglas Niles’ novel Darkwalker on Moonshae and the “Desert of Desolation” D&D adventure. The Ed Greenwood boxed Forgotten Realms Campaign Set came out two months later, Appelcline notes.

The historian said this adventure was intended to teach Ed Greenwood — who had written for Dragon magazine as far back as 1979 — how to write “book-length” RPG publications like “The Endless Stair.”

More Dungeons & Dragons:

G4 returns to television
Strixhaven: Curriculum of Chaos D&D Strixhaven books delayed
Details on G4’s weekly D&D TV series: Invitation to Party
Fizban’s Treasury brings dragons (and Dragonlance) back to D&D
Call of the Netherdeep: D&D releasing Critical Role hardcover adventure March 15, 2022
More about the D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set and Monsters of the Multiverse

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics