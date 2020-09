Wizards of the Coast today teased Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, a set of Magic: The Gathering cards featuring Dungeons & Dragons elements, coming in summer 2021.

Adventure modules for D&D set in the wild worlds of Magic have been around for a while, but this is the first time it’s explicitly worked the other way since Wizards (now a subsidiary of Hasbro) acquired TSR’s D&D assets in 1997.

Up next in the summer is something special people have been asking for for a long time. We're collaborating with @Wizards_DnD! It's a full black-bordered Standard-legal set featuring Dungeons & Dragons we're calling Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. pic.twitter.com/cBIKfeGIT3 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) September 1, 2020