Taking your first steps into the world of the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying game, or getting back into “D&D” after an extended absence, can be intimidating — but it doesn’t have to be. These days, the game’s Fifth Edition is segmented in ways that make it easy to learn in small steps, whether you want to take up the mantle of an adventurer as a player character or create worlds of intricate fantasy as a Dungeon Master.

Basic Rules What’s better than free? You can play Dungeons & Dragons without ever investing a penny with the free-to-download PDF version of the game’s Fifth Edition Basic Rules. This will give you a chance to kick the tires before making a single purchase, and offers a taste of the rules system so you can decide whether it’s right for you (there are many other games out there of varying complexity that may be more to your liking, after all). There are pre-generated characters, ready to play, available for download as well. If you want a more general overview before jumping in, try this explanation.

Starter Sets If you need more guidance, or plan to run a Dungeons & Dragons campaign but have never been a Dungeon Master yourself, a boxed Starter Set will give you everything you need, including a full set of polyhedral dice, pre-filled character sheets, the Basic Rules in print form and a fully fleshed-out adventure scenario for the DM, ready to go. You can choose from the standard Starter Set, or themed versions for fans of Netflix’s Stranger Things series or Rick and Morty. There’s also a new Essentials Kit, available first at Target stores this summer before a wider release this fall, that is a new form of introduction to the D&D game with rules for a one-on-one variant. You only need one of these, but collectors may want to grab each one for the exclusive adventure booklets they contain.

Core Rulebooks If you want to take your Dungeons & Dragons game further than the Basic Rules and Starter Set options, you’ll need some or all of the Big Three: The Player’s Handbook, with options for character creation and races and classes not available in the free Basic Rules; The Monster Manual, with a full menagerie of creatures a DM can use to stock their deadly dungeons; and The Dungeon Master’s Guide, which is a toolkit for those creating adventures and running the game for the players. These are available in hardcover but also as digital releases only on the D&D Beyond digital platform.

Older editions If you’re looking for older editions of D&D, like First Edition Advanced Dungeons & Dragons, you’ll have to dig around for used books or PDF or print on demand (POD) re-releases.

Adventures If you aren’t yet up to writing your own Dungeons & Dragons adventure scenario or winging it completely, there are many published adventure modules awaiting your players’ characters. There used to be many inexpensive adventures on the market, but these days official releases more often take the form of hardcover books as thick as or thicker than the Core Rulebooks. A good starter would be one of the compendiums of updated iconic adventures from older editions of the game, such as Tales From the Yawning Portal or Ghosts of Saltmarsh. There’s also a flourishing trade of third-party or independently published adventures available as PDF downloads, many of which are priced perfectly for budget-conscious DMs.



Organized play Whether you’re having trouble mustering a group of players and a DM, or just want to try a more competitive experience, organized play programs such as the Adventurers League allow you to meet up with other players at participating game and hobby stores and gaming conventions.

Online play A variety of virtual tools like Roll20 and Fantasy Grounds exist to connect far-flung players and DMs from across the country or world, although you could roll your own setup using something like Skype or Google Hangouts.

Streaming Whether your Dungeons & Dragons gaming group meets in person or dials in from different locations, if think you’ve got something special and want to share it with the world, you can join the legions of tabletop gamers streaming their sessions to a worldwide audience. If you’re not quite ready for that, watching some popular streamers like Critical Role or Acquisitions Incorporated can give you a feel for how a game session can flow (and demonstrate how D&D streaming can lead to a spin-off media empire).

Publishing If you’re proud of a Dungeons & Dragons adventure you’ve written (or a character class, race, magic item or spell you’ve designed) and want to share it with the world, you can become a publisher yourself and sell it on the official Dungeon Masters Guild e-commerce website.