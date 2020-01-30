Dungeon Mayhem expansion brings iconic D&D Monster Madness to the table

Wizards of the Coast has announced a third iteration of Dungeon Mayhem, the easy-to-learn, family-friendly, D&D card game that pits the wits and brawn of a party of adventurers against each other.

Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness builds on the success of the original game and its expansion, Battle for Baldur’s Gate, with each player embodying one of six epic Dungeons & Dragons monsters. Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness will be available in stores everywhere on Feb. 28 14 , 2020, and retail for $24.99.

In Monster Madness, each D&D monster has their own way to charm, crush, disintegrate, or devour their foes. These new decks are fully compatible with all previously published Mayhem decks and all of the cards, plus tokens, can be stored in the beautifully designed, monster-sized box. Fans can also enjoy bringing more adventurers into the fold with the addition of rules to include up to six players.

The character decks in Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness are illustrated by Cam Kendell and feature:

Delilah Deathray, Beholder

Mimi LeChaise, Mimic

Hoots McGoots, Owlbear

Lord Cinderpuff, Red Dragon

Dr. Tentaculous, Mind Flayer

Blorp, Gelatinous Cube

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

