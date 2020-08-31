Gaming RPG Top story

New Dungeon Master’s Screen Wilderness Kit takes D&D adventures off the beaten path

11 hours ago
Jayson Peters
This is interesting … a new Dungeon Master’s Screen product called the Wilderness Kit is coming out Nov. 17, 2020, and it’s focused on DMs running D&D adventures in a wilderness setting:

Dungeon Master’s Screen Wilderness Kit

This kit equips the Dungeon Master with a screen and other tools that are perfect for running D&D adventures in the wilderness.

The Dungeon Master’s screen features a gorgeous painting of fantasy landscapes on the outside, and useful rules references cover the inside of the screen, with an emphasis on wilderness rules. The kit also includes the following:

  • 5 dry-erase sheets, featuring hex maps, a food-and-water tracker, and rules references (wilderness chases, wilderness journeys, and the actions you can take in combat)
  • 27 cards that make it easy to keep track of conditions, initiative, and environmental effects
  • 1 box to hold the kit’s cards

The Wilderness Kit joins existing products like the Dungeon Master’s Screen Reincarnated and the Essentials Kit, which includes a DM’s screen, as well as adventure-specific screens from third-party creators like Gale Force Nine and lots of unofficial products as well.

