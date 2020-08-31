Time to get wild! Introducing the Dungeon Master's Screen Wilderness Kit!



In addition to the beautiful DM's screen, it also includes supporting goodies for outdoor adventures, like dry-erase tracking sheets and reference cards for players!



Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/d566oBygXL pic.twitter.com/XlMa1vd7wa — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) August 31, 2020

This kit equips the Dungeon Master with a screen and other tools that are perfect for running D&D adventures in the wilderness.

The Dungeon Master’s screen features a gorgeous painting of fantasy landscapes on the outside, and useful rules references cover the inside of the screen, with an emphasis on wilderness rules. The kit also includes the following: