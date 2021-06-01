D&D dungeon geomorphs are back in DM Screen: Dungeon Kit

Jayson Peters
dungeon geomorphs
Honestly, we probably should have expected the Dungeon Master’s Screen: Dungeon Kit, announced this week for release on Aug. 17, 2021; after all, last year’s Wilderness Kit probably left many wondering why Dungeons & Dragons wouldn’t have such an accessory for the titular “dungeons” on deck. But that didn’t necessarily mean we expected geomorphs to make a comeback.

Dungeon geomorphs are basically pieces of complete dungeons, with standard interconnections that let you combine and recombine them in many different ways. The new version, detailed below, takes the form of punch-out cards.

Back in the the D&D game’s early days, Dungeon Geomorphs were an accessory all their own. Later “dungeon kit”-style accessories incorporated them, such as the AD&D 1st Edition Dungeon Master’s Design Kit and its successor, the AD&D 2E Dungeon Builder’s Guidebook — neither of which included a DM screen, like this next-generation version:

Dungeon Master's Screen: Dungeon Kit

D&D Dungeon Master’s Screen: Dungeon Kit (Dungeons & Dragons DM Accessories)

DELVE INTO THE DUNGEONS’ DEPTHS

Delve into dungeons with this kit for the world’s greatest roleplaying game.

This kit equips the Dungeon Master with a screen and other tools that are perfect for running D&D adventures through dungeons, whether ruined or thriving.

The Dungeon Master’s screen features a painting of a fantastic vista that plunges into the deep reaches of a mountain. Useful rules references cover the screen’s interior, with an emphasis on dungeon-delving.

  • DM screen specially designed for dungeon delving, with tables for encountering monsters and exploring ruins and dungeons
     
  • Features 36 punch out dungeon geomorph cards with pathway connection points, perfect for planning a dungeon during game preparation or for coming up with a map in the middle of play
     
  • Customizable double sided dry-erase sheet offers unlimited versatility for tactical game play. Numbered grid for sketching maps on one side, and summary of the main actions a character can take in combat on the other
     
  • 18 illustrated punch out condition cards, including mold and slime cards for dungeon encounters
     
  • 9 punch out numbered and illustrated initiative cards to easily track the turn order for players, monsters, and nonplayer characters
The Dungeon Kit joins existing products like the Wilderness Kit, Dungeon Master’s Screen Reincarnated and the Essentials Kit, which includes a DM’s screen, as well as adventure-specific screens from third-party creators like Gale Force Nine and lots of unofficial products as well.

