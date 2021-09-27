D20 Modern RPG and campaign settings back in print

The core rulebook for d20 Modern, a spinoff of 3rd Edition Dungeons & Dragons, without the emphasis on the dungeons and the dragons, is now back in print thanks to the Dungeon Masters Guild ecommerce site. PDF is also still available.

In addition to the 2002 d20 Modern game book, two campaign sourcebooks — the monsters and magic-infused Urban Arcana and the conspiracy theorist’s X-Files dream Dark Matter, are also available as print-on-demand books from DMs Guild.

The main D20 Modern RPG book is available as either hardcover or softcover binding, while Urban Arcana and Dark Matter are available in softcover versions only.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

