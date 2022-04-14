D&D Direct event April 21 to explore what’s next for fantasy RPG brand

Riding right on the wave of interest after agreeing to buy the licensed D&D Beyond toolset from its partner Fandom, Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast is planning a D&D Direct event next week to share “what’s next for Dungeons & Dragons”:

D&D Direct: April 21

Illuminating 2022 and Beyond

See exclusive reveals across the world’s greatest roleplaying game, books, video games, entertainment, and more! This is one jam-packed show. Don’t miss all-new D&D announcements, starting April 21 at 9 AM PT (5 PM BST). You might even find a few a surprises.

Tune in to see exclusive reveals from the world’s greatest roleplaying game, including video games, entertainment, and more, guided by hosts Anna Prosser and B. Dave Walters.

Ways to Watch

You’ll be able to watch the event right here, as well as on our YouTube and Twitch channels!

At the D&D Celebration event last fall, Wizards revealed the coming of the next D&D edition in 2024 to coincide with the roleplaying game’s 50th anniversary, with promised compatibility with the game’s current popular 5th Edition, as well as more classic campaign setting revivals — so expect to hear a lot more about those things along with, as promised above, “a few surprises” …