D&D Direct event April 21 to explore what’s next for fantasy RPG brand

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Riding right on the wave of interest after agreeing to buy the licensed D&D Beyond toolset from its partner Fandom, Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast is planning a D&D Direct event next week to share “what’s next for Dungeons & Dragons”:

D&D Direct: April 21

Illuminating 2022 and Beyond

See exclusive reveals across the world’s greatest roleplaying game, books, video games, entertainment, and more! This is one jam-packed show. Don’t miss all-new D&D announcements, starting April 21 at 9 AM PT (5 PM BST). You might even find a few a surprises.

Tune in to see exclusive reveals from the world’s greatest roleplaying game, including video games, entertainment, and more, guided by hosts Anna Prosser and B. Dave Walters.

Ways to Watch

You’ll be able to watch the event right here, as well as on our YouTube and Twitch channels!

At the D&D Celebration event last fall, Wizards revealed the coming of the next D&D edition in 2024 to coincide with the roleplaying game’s 50th anniversary, with promised compatibility with the game’s current popular 5th Edition, as well as more classic campaign setting revivals — so expect to hear a lot more about those things along with, as promised above, “a few surprises” …

More Dungeons & Dragons:

Explore the Radiant Citadel in ethereal Dungeons & Dragons adventure anthology
Call of the Netherdeep: D&D releases Critical Role hardcover adventure
Dungeons and Dragons Monsters of the Multiverse D&D’s ‘Monsters of the Multiverse’ breaking out of Rules Expansion Gift Set May 17
d12 calendar Papercraft calendar: Roll up 1d12 months of 2022
Deborah Ann Woll leads Jack Black and more through D&D’s Lost Odyssey: Promised Gold
Dragons of Deceit Dragonlance Destinies: Volume I – Dragons of Deceit announced for Aug. 2, 2022

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Samurai Comics