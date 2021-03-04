Indie game developer Galaxy Pest Control today announced that it has launched Robotech: The Macross Saga HD Edition for the Nintendo Switch. Based on the popular 1980s Robotech anime sci-fi series, the gameplay centers on piloting Veritech fighters against the evil Zentradi and closely follows the storyline of Season 1, the first invasion.

This retro single-player and local two-player co-op side-scrolling shoot ’em-up is available starting this week on the Nintendo Switch store for $9.99 U.S.

Robotech: The Macross Saga HD Edition is a remaster of the 2002 Nintendo Game Boy Advance title, which was developed by Lucky Chicken Games and published by TDK Mediactive. The HD remaster shines with all-new 3D models, dynamic lighting, enhanced effects, and high-resolution backgrounds – every asset has been refined. The game’s audio is sweetened with the original soundtrack from the TV series. Several members of the GPC Games team worked on the original GBA game, ensuring that all the fast-paced side-scrolling and isometric missions, multiple battle modes, and your favorite Macross Saga characters like Rick Hunter and Roy Fokker are restored.

“It’s been great to be able to rekindle a long-standing childhood love by revisiting Robotech: The Macross Saga and implementing massive visual and audio updates for a new era of players on the Nintendo Switch,” said Matt Saia, creative director at GPC Games.

Key Features:

● Single Player and local 2-Player co-op mech shooter action

● Ten Missions with two distinct styles of gameplay – A combination of classic side-scrolling Veritech (transformable mecha) shooter action and isometric “Destroid” (non-transformable tank mecha) missions.

● Three Dynamic Fighting Styles – Players pilot the Veritech, switching between Fighter, Guardian, and Battloid modes at the press of a button. Traits such as Power, Strength, Speed, and Stamina play a part in the battle strategy.

● Five Playable Characters and Five Unlockable Characters – Choose from several fan favorites including Max Sterling, Miriya Parina Sterling, Rick Hunter, Ben Dixon, and Roy Fokker.

● Playing with Power – Powerful Pick-ups range from laser shots to multi-fire and even support fighters straight out of the series.

● Multi-stage Boss Battles – Classic enemies from the TV series will challenge even the most agile player.

● Reimagined HD Graphics – The HD Edition features new 3D models, dynamic lighting, enhanced effects, and high definition backgrounds.

● New Soundtrack – Blast away to sweet sound effects and songs from the original TV series.