Risk Strike: cards and dice turn classic board game into fast strategy game

Avalon Hill today released Risk Strike, a quick-playing cards and dice game that offers a fresh way to play the Risk game.



Played in as little as 20 minutes, Risk Strike offers all the intensity of the Risk board game in a fast-paced, easy-to-set up card and dice game.



Players strategize with tactics cards, declare attacks and deploy their troops to conquer continents.



Risk Strike ​is for ages 10 years and older, for two to five players, and retails for $21.99.

Risk Strike ​is for ages 10 years and older, for two to five players, and retails for $21.99.

