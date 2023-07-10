Risk Strike: cards and dice turn classic board game into fast strategy game

Avalon Hill today released Risk Strike, a quick-playing cards and dice game that offers a fresh way to play the Risk game.
Played in as little as 20 minutes, Risk Strike offers all the intensity of the Risk board game in a fast-paced, easy-to-set up card and dice game.
Players strategize with tactics cards, declare attacks and deploy their troops to conquer continents.
Risk Strike is for ages 10 years and older, for two to five players, and retails for $21.99.
