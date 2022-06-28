Somehow, Monkey Island returned …

Return to Monkey Island launches first for consoles on Nintendo Switch later this year ...

Return to Monkey Island

Arrr! A swashbuckling adventure returns! Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge.



Intrepid pirates will solve puzzles and explore the islands with a clever evolution of classic point-and-click gameplay.



Monkey around in Return to Monkey Island, launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch later this year.

