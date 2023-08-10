Red Dead Redemption coming to Switch, PS4 Aug. 17

On Aug. 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems (PS4).

When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in this critically acclaimed adventure.



Also included is Undead Nightmare, the groundbreaking horror story expansion that transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde. Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, Red Dead Redemption also includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition and more.



Red Dead Redemption is available on Aug. 17.

More Gaming:

Video game release dates:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Outer Wilds Summer 2021 ??? NS Action-adventure Sea of Stars Aug. 29, 2023 NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox One RPG Under the Waves Aug. 29, 2023 PS5, PC, XBSX/S Narrative adventure Lies of P Sept. 19, 2023 PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One Action RPG Detective Pikachu Returns Oct. 6, 2023 NS Adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Oct. 20, 2023 PS5 Action Super Mario Bros. Wonder Oct. 20, 2023 NS Platformer WarioWare: Move It! Nov. 3, 2023 NS Minigames Super Mario RPG Nov. 17, 2023 NS RPG Star Wars Outlaws 2024 PS5, XBSX/S, PC Open world adventure NS = Nintendo Switch … PS = PlayStation … XBS = Xbox Series …

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.