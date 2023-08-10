Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Red Dead Redemption coming to Switch, PS4 Aug. 17

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
On Aug. 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems (PS4).

When federal agents threaten his family, former outlaw John Marston is forced to hunt down the gang of criminals he once called friends. Experience Marston’s journey across the sprawling expanses of the American West and Mexico as he fights to bury his blood-stained past in this critically acclaimed adventure.

Also included is Undead Nightmare, the groundbreaking horror story expansion that transforms the world of Red Dead Redemption into an apocalyptic fight for survival against a zombie horde. Featuring the complete single-player experiences of both games, Red Dead Redemption also includes bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition and more.

Red Dead Redemption is available on Aug. 17.

