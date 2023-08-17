Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Quake II remaster available for consoles, PC

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
A remastered Quake II is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch ...
Quake II
Originally developed in 1997, Quake II is a first-person shooter that built on its predecessor by introducing a new science fiction narrative and setting.

Experience the authentic, enhanced and complete version of Quake II, now with high-definition widescreen support, enhanced models and cinematics, improved enemy animations, the original heavy rock soundtrack and more.

Quake II is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

