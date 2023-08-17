Quake II remaster available for consoles, PC

A remastered Quake II is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch ...
Originally developed in 1997, Quake II is a first-person shooter that built on its predecessor by introducing a new science fiction narrative and setting.
Experience the authentic, enhanced and complete version of Quake II, now with high-definition widescreen support, enhanced models and cinematics, improved enemy animations, the original heavy rock soundtrack and more.
Quake II is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.
More Gaming:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Sea of Stars
|Aug. 29, 2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|RPG
|Under the Waves
|Aug. 29, 2023
|PS5, PC, XBSX/S
|Narrative adventure
|Lies of P
|Sept. 19, 2023
|PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|Action RPG
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|Oct. 6, 2023
|NS
|Adventure
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Oct. 20, 2023
|PS5
|Action
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Oct. 20, 2023
|NS
|Platformer
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nov. 3, 2023
|NS
|Minigames
|Super Mario RPG
|Nov. 17, 2023
|NS
|RPG
|Star Wars Outlaws
|2024
|PS5, XBSX/S, PC
|Open world adventure
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.