Quake II remaster available for consoles, PC

A remastered Quake II is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch ...

Originally developed in 1997, Quake II is a first-person shooter that built on its predecessor by introducing a new science fiction narrative and setting.



Experience the authentic, enhanced and complete version of Quake II, now with high-definition widescreen support, enhanced models and cinematics, improved enemy animations, the original heavy rock soundtrack and more.



