Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 preview: the best of both worlds

The game may prove to be the easy-going entry to snag during the holiday season.

As the end of the year ever encroaches further, some big releases are poised to hit consoles of all kinds in the next few weeks. Deeply entrenched in a holiday season full of Viking assassins, amazing spidermen, and (hopefully) cyberpunk dystopias, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 may prove to be the bubbly, family-friendly palette cleanser of the lot.

As the title may indicate, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 is a sequel that will likely please both fans of the first and newcomers. It comes packed with a slew of playable options including an adventure mode, online multiplayer, and the crowd-favorite endless mode for both games. For those unfamiliar with either game or rulesets, PPT2 also boasts a helpful tutorial for new players.

Throughout the adventure mode, players will battle out with puyos and tetriminos interchanging.

The adventure mode gives way to lighthearted fun with an interesting cast of characters attempting to battle their way out of various obstacles. It also introduces players to the new Skill Battle mode of play. Skill Battle is entertaining and challenging, as it allows a player to build a team of three characters and use their abilities mid-battle to affect the course of the fight. However, it comes with the addition of tracking health and mana bars, as well as expending specialized item cards to boost team stats. After a few plays, this mode has proven challenging enough to be addictive and fun.

Setting off certain skills will affect different parts of the battle like stat increases or changes in the objects falling.

Truly, the best part of Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 in the sea of games released during the holidays is that it’s reliable fun. It doesn’t require hours of investment and is easy for any player to jump into, regardless of skillset. It is also an easy recommendation for any gamers looking for family-friendly options to include alongside new console gifts this holiday season.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will be released on December 8 for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X & S, and Xbox One, with a Steam version planned to follow. It will be priced at $39.99 at launch.