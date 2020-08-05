Gaming Nintendo NX Switch Wii U

Pikmin 3 Deluxe revives Wii U adventure for Nintendo Switch

18 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Mythic Odysseys of Theros
Springs Hosting
Samurai Comics
Stargate SG-1 and Atlantis eBooks - Available Now @ DriveThruFiction.com
Guild Adept PDFs - Available exclusively @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
Springs Hosting
Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com
DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn

Pikmin 3 originally launched on Wii U in 2013, and now it’s making the leap to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 30 with new content, more options for cooperative play and a range of settings that make it easy for newcomers.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe brings this classic franchise to life on Nintendo Switch, introducing a new audience to its beloved characters and gameplay, while also welcoming back returning players with new challenges,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “With Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the Nintendo Switch library of software continues to grow with a variety of games for everyone to discover and enjoy.”

Clear a landing zone, because the Pikmin 3 Deluxe game is headed to the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Oct. 30. (Nintendo)
Clear a landing zone, because the Pikmin 3 Deluxe game is headed to the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Oct. 30. (Nintendo)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe delivers a full suite of additions and enhancements, including the ability to play the whole Story mode in co-op with a friend, new side-story missions which can also be played in co-op and all the Mission mode DLC stages from the original game’s release. With new difficulty options, lock-on targeting, optional hints and the choice to play at a more relaxed pace, it’s easier than ever to join in on the Pikmin fun, enjoy the game’s beautiful scenery and get a taste of what this vibrant world has to offer. Fun features from the original game also return in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, such as the in-game camera, which allows players to snap photos of the game’s lush environments and curious creatures from a pint-sized perspective.

With a number of Pikmin to befriend and command, you’ll have a willing team at your disposal to tackle whatever obstacles you face. Different colored Pikmin offer a variety of helpful abilities and strengths for your missions. For example, Blue Pikmin can breathe underwater, helping you collect items other Pikmin can’t reach, while Winged Pikmin, distinguished by their pink hues and fluttering wings, can fly over terrain such as water and pits. Strategically selecting the right Pikmin for the task at hand, delegating projects and changing between captains can help secure victory.

Nintendo correct? Wii U gems coming to Switch long overdue, hopefully just a beginning

For seasoned players who are ready to deploy their Pikmin-plucking skills in some new challenges, Pikmin 3 Deluxe adds new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie exploring planet PNF-404. And for a bit of friendly Pikmin-flinging fun, there are even head-to-head multiplayer matches available in Bingo Battle.

Pikmin 3 is far from the only Wii U game to get new life on the Switch. Maybe this means we’ll see the rest of the unloved console’s creative catalog come over sooner rather than later? We can hope! While the Wii U itself was often maligned and didn’t get a ton of third-party support, many Nintendo fans retain a faithful fondness for that generation of software. And just because a game system dies doesn’t mean its legacy of games should vanish along with it. Some would even argue games should be preserved whether they’re popular, or good — or not. Besides, Wii U consoles are now, if you can find them, kind of a hot commodity for this very reason.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe launches will be available in stores, the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com for the suggested retail price of $59.99.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

TitleRelease dateSystem(s)GenreOrder
Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. MaxiBoost OnComing soon July 30, 2020PS4Fighting
LEGO Super MarioAug. 1, 2020(None)Building
Insurgency: SandstormAug. 25, 2020PS4, XB1Strategy
New WorldAug. 25, 2020PCMMORPGhttps://amzn.to/2KCQv7v
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered EditionAug. 27, 2020Android iOS NS PS4RPG (remaster)
Wasteland 3Aug. 28, 2020PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2S2zhob
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2Sept. 4, 2020PC PS4 XB1Sports (remaster)
Marvel’s AvengersSept. 4, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1Action-adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eLGVNH
Cyberpunk 2077Sept. 17, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2VZocWn
Star Wars: SquadronsOct. 2, 2020PC PS4 XB1Action 
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaOct. 20, 2020PS4 XB1 NSBuildinghttps://amzn.to/2W076c8
Pikmin 3 DeluxeOct. 30, 2020NSAdventure
Cyberpunk 2077Nov. 19, 2020GS PC PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/2VZocWn
Those Who Remain Deluxe Edition (physical)Summer 2020PC PS4 XB1Adventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Those Who RemainSummer 2020NSAdventurehttps://amzn.to/3eN8AxG
Bravely Default II2020NSRPGhttps://amzn.to/2VzcTVK
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla2020PS4 XB1RPGhttps://amzn.to/35qZNgH
Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedIn
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Mouse Guard - Available Now @ DriveThruComics.com

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics
free website checkup
Springs Hosting