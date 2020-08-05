Pikmin 3 Deluxe revives Wii U adventure for Nintendo Switch

Pikmin 3 originally launched on Wii U in 2013, and now it’s making the leap to Nintendo Switch on Oct. 30 with new content, more options for cooperative play and a range of settings that make it easy for newcomers.

“Pikmin 3 Deluxe brings this classic franchise to life on Nintendo Switch, introducing a new audience to its beloved characters and gameplay, while also welcoming back returning players with new challenges,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “With Pikmin 3 Deluxe, the Nintendo Switch library of software continues to grow with a variety of games for everyone to discover and enjoy.”

Clear a landing zone, because the Pikmin 3 Deluxe game is headed to the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Oct. 30. (Nintendo)

Pikmin 3 Deluxe delivers a full suite of additions and enhancements, including the ability to play the whole Story mode in co-op with a friend, new side-story missions which can also be played in co-op and all the Mission mode DLC stages from the original game’s release. With new difficulty options, lock-on targeting, optional hints and the choice to play at a more relaxed pace, it’s easier than ever to join in on the Pikmin fun, enjoy the game’s beautiful scenery and get a taste of what this vibrant world has to offer. Fun features from the original game also return in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, such as the in-game camera, which allows players to snap photos of the game’s lush environments and curious creatures from a pint-sized perspective.



With a number of Pikmin to befriend and command, you’ll have a willing team at your disposal to tackle whatever obstacles you face. Different colored Pikmin offer a variety of helpful abilities and strengths for your missions. For example, Blue Pikmin can breathe underwater, helping you collect items other Pikmin can’t reach, while Winged Pikmin, distinguished by their pink hues and fluttering wings, can fly over terrain such as water and pits. Strategically selecting the right Pikmin for the task at hand, delegating projects and changing between captains can help secure victory.

For seasoned players who are ready to deploy their Pikmin-plucking skills in some new challenges, Pikmin 3 Deluxe adds new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie exploring planet PNF-404. And for a bit of friendly Pikmin-flinging fun, there are even head-to-head multiplayer matches available in Bingo Battle.

Pikmin 3 is far from the only Wii U game to get new life on the Switch. Maybe this means we’ll see the rest of the unloved console’s creative catalog come over sooner rather than later? We can hope! While the Wii U itself was often maligned and didn’t get a ton of third-party support, many Nintendo fans retain a faithful fondness for that generation of software. And just because a game system dies doesn’t mean its legacy of games should vanish along with it. Some would even argue games should be preserved whether they’re popular, or good — or not. Besides, Wii U consoles are now, if you can find them, kind of a hot commodity for this very reason.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe launches will be available in stores, the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com for the suggested retail price of $59.99.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.