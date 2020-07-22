Step into the exciting world of #DnD with the Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins board game! Choose your characters, face fantastic obstacles, and defeat the Boss monster terrorizing the realm.



Preorder: https://t.co/5vHvq87PzG pic.twitter.com/d8JGnV6XDu — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) July 22, 2020

A new board game, Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins, is aimed at families and newcomers to the D&D brand ages 10 and older, and it’s set for release Oct. 1, 2020.

Retailing for $25, Adventure Begins obviously seems meant as a low-barrier entree to the world of D&D without any of the more daunting roleplaying game rules.

From the Amazon description:

The Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins cooperative board game is a fun, fast entry into the world of D&D. Players choose their characters and journey as they travel through the lands of Neverwinter, and work together to overcome fantastic obstacles, battle monsters, and defeat the Boss monster terrorizing the realm. The role of Dungeon Master passes from player to player with each turn, so everyone gets to be part of the storytelling. This fantasy game makes a great gift for the emerging D&D fan. For 2-4 players, ages 10 and up.

QUICK ENTRY TO DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Step into the exciting world of D&D with the Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Begins board game. Designed for 2-4 players, ages 10 and up

COOPERATIVE FANTASY GAME: This fantasy board game is a portal to the monsters, magic, and heroes of Dungeons & Dragons. Players work together as they journey through the lands of Neverwinter

QUICK GAMEPLAY: Players can choose and customize their heroes, battle iconic D&D monsters, and experience a new adventure every time. So, step forward, brave heroes; adventure awaits

CHOOSE A JOURNEY FOR YOUR PARTY: Choose a journey and which Boss your party of heroes will fight in the end. Choose from Felbris (Beholder), Orn (Fire Giant), Deathsleep (Green Dragon) and The Kraken

D&D MINIATURE FIGURES: The game includes 4 plastic mini figures that correspond with the heroes featured in gameplay

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.