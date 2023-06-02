Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Pastel Joy-Cons, ‘Everybody 1-2-Switch!’ game coming June 30

1 hour ago
Jayson Peters
Nintendo tonight shadow-dropped the announcement that the party game Everybody 1-2-Switch! will go on sale June 30 for $29.99.

Wanna party? Break out the Nintendo Switch™ system and laugh it up at your next game night!

Mix up your next get-together with the Everybody 1-2-Switch!™ game. Grab some Joy-Con™ controllers* or smart devices** for team-based games that are easy to set up and feature everything from balloons to aliens, and more! People at your next party can get moving and show off their teamwork in this multiplayer mashup.

A mix of games and modes to keep you on your toes!

Use Joy-Con controllers or smart devices, team up, and let the games begin. Split into teams and see which group can win a certain number of games first. Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add extra challenge!

Nintendo also announced two new pairs of pastel-colored Joy-Con controllers out the same day: purple and green, and pink and yellow. Expect each set to cost the customary $79.99.

