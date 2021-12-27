Papercraft calendar: Roll up 1d12 months of 2022

1 day ago
Jayson Peters
1d12 calendar

If you’re still looking for the perfect desk calendar to see you through the year 2022, try this: a printable dodecahedron papercraft calendar (a couple, actually) that’s the same shape as the 12-sided dice (also known as 1d12s) often found at the table during Dungeons & Dragons sessions.

The finished product, offered as a free download, can be printed on cardstock.

However you choose to celebrate the New Year, know this: Nerdvana thanks you for reading, sharing and supporting our content!

Note: This post is an update of a similar entry from years past. The link to the printable papercraft calendar has been updated for the 2022 calendar.

Jayson Peters

Digital, social and print media pro. Nerdvana's founder, curator and editor.

