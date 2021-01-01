Papercraft calendar: Roll up 1d12 months of 2021

4 hours ago
Add Comment
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
1d12 calendar

If you’re still looking for the perfect desk calendar to see you through the year 2021, try this: a printable dodecahedron papercraft calendar (a couple, actually) that’s the same shape as the 12-sided dice (also known as 1d12s) often found at the table during Dungeons & Dragons sessions.

The finished product, offered as a free download, can be printed on cardstock.

However you choose to celebrate the New Year, know this: Nerdvana thanks you for reading, sharing and supporting our content!

Note: This post is an update of a similar entry from years past. The link to the printable papercraft calendar has been updated for the 2020 calendar.

More Dungeons & Dragons:

tabletop rpg dungeons dragons dice polyhedral miniatures pencil paper Crafty gamers can deck dungeon halls with bargain wrapping paper
Stranger Things actors join for D&D holiday game
Dungeon Master's Screen Wilderness Kit New Dungeon Master’s Screen Wilderness Kit takes D&D adventures off the beaten path
The Great Dalmuti: Dungeons & Dragons Celebrate The Great Dalmuti’s 25th anniversary with D&D edition of card game
Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything stirs up D&D rules with a brew of fresh and familiar components
dungeons dragons dice bag pouch d2020 holiday gift ideas for D&D fans

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Add Comment

Post a comment...

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samurai Comics