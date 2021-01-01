Papercraft calendar: Roll up 1d12 months of 2021

If you’re still looking for the perfect desk calendar to see you through the year 2021, try this: a printable dodecahedron papercraft calendar (a couple, actually) that’s the same shape as the 12-sided dice (also known as 1d12s) often found at the table during Dungeons & Dragons sessions.

The finished product, offered as a free download, can be printed on cardstock.

However you choose to celebrate the New Year, know this: Nerdvana thanks you for reading, sharing and supporting our content!

Note: This post is an update of a similar entry from years past. The link to the printable papercraft calendar has been updated for the 2020 calendar.

More Dungeons & Dragons: