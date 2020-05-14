New Paper Mario adventure ‘Origami King’ unfolds July 17 for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo announced today that Paper Mario: The Origami King will launch exclusively for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on July 17.

King Olly, who claims to be the ruler of the Origami Kingdom, has hatched a devious plot that endangers everything Mario holds dear. It looks pretty dangerous on paper, so someone who’s a cut above the rest is needed to save the day!

“Paper Mario: The Origami King delivers a grand new adventure on Nintendo Switch for players to wrap themselves up in,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s senior vice president of sales and marketing. “This game marks the debut of the Paper Mario series on Nintendo Switch, expanding the vast library of games with another standout entry in a beloved franchise.”

Mario faces one of his most thrilling challenges yet in Paper Mario: The Origami King when the dangerous King Olly unleashes his plan to fold the entire world. Just when matters couldn’t get worse, he’s bound Princess Peach’s Castle in giant, colored streamers and transported it to a distant mountain. He’s even transformed Bowser’s minions into Folded Soldiers and enlisted them in his treacherous cause.

Luckily, Mario is equipped with a range of new tools at his disposal to help secure victory. One of Mario’s new abilities, called 1000-Fold Arms, allows you to interact with the landscape by stretching out and pulling, peeling and revealing new locations, helping you to solve puzzles and uncover unexpected surprises. Along the way, you’ll enlist the help of characters old and new, such as King Olly’s good-natured sister, Olivia, along with a range of unlikely allies, including Bowser himself! If they haven’t yet folded to the whims of King Olly’s origami will, Mario will accept all the help he can find with open arms!

Paper Mario: The Origami King also introduces a new ring-based battle system that lets you flex your puzzle-solving skills to line up scattered enemies and maximize damage. While the enemies may be crafted from paper, these dynamic, turn-based battles are far from stationary. It’ll require a sharp mind to make short work of these crafty enemies.

Paper Mario: The Origami King launches in stores, in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and on Nintendo.com on July 17 at a suggested retail price of $59.99.

