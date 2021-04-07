PAC-MAN 99 free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

Mario may be dead, but Pac-Man is still chomping at the bit.

Members of the Nintendo Switch Online program can get PAC-MAN 99 for free.

WAKA WAKA WAKA! 🟡🟡🟡



Test your chomping chops in a 99-player PAC-Royale! PAC-MAN™ 99 is available to download now, exclusively for #NintendoSwitchOnline members. #PACMAN99https://t.co/rUrOg8LibV pic.twitter.com/UpraKFMiVX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 8, 2021 A 99-player online PAC-MAN battle royale! 40 years after the classic Pac-phenomenon rocked the gaming world, PAC-MAN is back in a new 99-man battle royale. Get back in the maze and chase down the iconic ghosts. Who will be the last PAC-MAN standing? Switch between eight different strategies and send Jammer Pac-Man to get in your opponents’ way! Eat a Power Pellets to turn the ghosts blue and make them vulnerable. Eat them to send Jammer Pac-Man to your opponents! The more ghosts you eat, the more Jammers you’ll send!

Eat a Ghost Train for a huge comeback!

Gain the upper hand by switching between eight different preset strategies: speed up, send extra Jammers, and more. Switching at just the right moment could give you an edge over your rivals! Make the game look like your favorite NAMCO classics! You can purchase downloadable custom themes based on Xevious, GALAGA, Dig Dug, and more to change the look of the game.

There are twenty different classic themes in all! Plus, they do more than change the graphics! Check out the sounds too!

Which classic NAMCO title is the one for you?

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

