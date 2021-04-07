PAC-MAN 99 free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers

17 hours ago
Jayson Peters
PAC-MAN 99
Mario may be dead, but Pac-Man is still chomping at the bit.

Members of the Nintendo Switch Online program can get PAC-MAN 99 for free.

 A 99-player online PAC-MAN battle royale!

  • 40 years after the classic Pac-phenomenon rocked the gaming world, PAC-MAN is back in a new 99-man battle royale. Get back in the maze and chase down the iconic ghosts. Who will be the last PAC-MAN standing?

Switch between eight different strategies and send Jammer Pac-Man to get in your opponents’ way!

  • Eat a Power Pellets to turn the ghosts blue and make them vulnerable. Eat them to send Jammer Pac-Man to your opponents! The more ghosts you eat, the more Jammers you’ll send!
  • Eat a Ghost Train for a huge comeback!
  • Gain the upper hand by switching between eight different preset strategies: speed up, send extra Jammers, and more. Switching at just the right moment could give you an edge over your rivals!

Make the game look like your favorite NAMCO classics!

  • You can purchase downloadable custom themes based on Xevious, GALAGA, Dig Dug, and more to change the look of the game.
  • There are twenty different classic themes in all! Plus, they do more than change the graphics! Check out the sounds too!
  • Which classic NAMCO title is the one for you?

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

