Open-world Star Wars Outlaws game announced for 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Watch the World Premiere trailer of Star Wars Outlaws. Introducing scoundrel Kay Vess in the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. Coming 2024.
More Gaming:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Final Fantasy XVI
|June 22, 2023
|PS5
|RPG
|Everybody 1-2-Switch!
|June 30, 2023
|NS
|Party
|Immortals of Aveum
|July 20, 2023
|PS5, PC, XBSX/S
|FPS
|Pikmin 4
|July 21, 2023
|NS
|RTS
|Sea of Stars
|Aug. 29, 2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|RPG
|Under the Waves
|Aug. 29, 2023
|PS5, PC, XBSX/S
|Narrative adventure
|Lies of P
|Sept. 19, 2023
|PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|Action RPG
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Oct. 20, 2023
|PS5
|Action
|Star Wars Outlaws
|2024
|PS5, XBSX/S, PC
|Open world adventure