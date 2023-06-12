Open-world Star Wars Outlaws game announced for 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S

Watch the World Premiere trailer of Star Wars Outlaws. Introducing scoundrel Kay Vess in the first-ever open-world Star Wars game. Coming 2024.

Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Final Fantasy XVIJune 22, 2023PS5RPG
Everybody 1-2-Switch!June 30, 2023NSParty
Immortals of AveumJuly 20, 2023PS5, PC, XBSX/SFPS
Pikmin 4July 21, 2023NSRTS
Sea of StarsAug. 29, 2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox OneRPG
Under the WavesAug. 29, 2023PS5, PC, XBSX/SNarrative adventure
Lies of PSept. 19, 2023PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox OneAction RPG
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Oct. 20, 2023PS5Action
Star Wars Outlaws2024PS5, XBSX/S, PCOpen world adventure

