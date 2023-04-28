Springs Hosting

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch available

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
A Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system has surfaced, and it’s available starting today for a suggested retail price of $359.99.

This special edition of the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model bears a sleek design that features a Hylian Crest on the front of the dock and golden-colored Joy-Con controllers that’ll add some heroic flair to your adventure across the lands (and skies) of Hyrule.

