Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch available

A Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system has surfaced, and it’s available starting today for a suggested retail price of $359.99.



This special edition of the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model bears a sleek design that features a Hylian Crest on the front of the dock and golden-colored Joy-Con controllers that’ll add some heroic flair to your adventure across the lands (and skies) of Hyrule.

Video game release dates:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Outer Wilds Summer 2021 ??? NS Action-adventure Jedi: Survivor April 28, 2023 PS5 XBSX PC Action-adventure The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom May 12, 2023 NS RPG/Action-adventure Final Fantasy XVI June 22, 2023 PS5 RPG Pikmin 4 July 21, 2023 NS RTS Sea of Stars Aug. 29, 2023 NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox One RPG

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.