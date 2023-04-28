Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch available

A Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system has surfaced, and it’s available starting today for a suggested retail price of $359.99.
This special edition of the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model bears a sleek design that features a Hylian Crest on the front of the dock and golden-colored Joy-Con controllers that’ll add some heroic flair to your adventure across the lands (and skies) of Hyrule.
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|April 28, 2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|May 12, 2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Final Fantasy XVI
|June 22, 2023
|PS5
|RPG
|Pikmin 4
|July 21, 2023
|NS
|RTS
|Sea of Stars
|Aug. 29, 2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|RPG
