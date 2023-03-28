Nintendo shows Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay, announces Switch OLED design

7 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Nintendo showed roughly 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on March 28 ...
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED Model announced

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system, featuring a special design from the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, will launch on April 28!* Available at a suggested retail price of $359.99, this sleek new edition bears a design which appears in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, including the familiar Hylian Crest from the Legend of Zelda series on the front of the dock.

Plus, two accessories – a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller (MSRP $74.99) and a Nintendo Switch carrying case (MSRP $24.99), both with designs from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – will release separately on May 12, the day the game launches. The new hardware and these legendary new accessories were announced in a new presentation featuring series producer Eiji Aonuma demonstrating new gameplay from the upcoming title, which can be viewed here: https://www.zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/#!/trailer.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, the new hardware and the two themed accessories are all now available for pre-order. Please check with your local retailer for further details.

The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64 GB of internal storage, a portion of which is reserved for use by the system, and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop mode. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system can be played in three modes: TV mode, played on a TV while the system is docked; handheld mode, when the Joy-Con controllers are attached for portable play; and tabletop mode for on-the-go multiplayer gaming sessions. These versatile features are well-suited for the places your epic adventures may take you in-game or in life.

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. The journey is yours to create in this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, an epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule. In a world fueled by your imagination, you’ll need to harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game is not included.

Tags
