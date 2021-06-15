Nintendo aiming high above Hyrule with hopes for 2022 release of Breath of the Wild sequel

Nintendo said Tuesday it is aiming for a 2022 release for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, which will open up the skies above Hyrule for exploration.
Not much else was revealed, other than a brief reel of exciting footage from the still-untitled (officially) Switch game:
The company also announced a Legend of Zelda edition of its Game & Watch hardware with four 8-bit games, including the first two games in the series for the NES and the original monochrome Game Boy version of Link’s Awakening. “Expansion Pass” aka DLC for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity also drops this month:
This new retro-inspired Game & Watch system includes three classic games in the Legend of Zelda series – The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – as well as a special version of Game & Watch classic Vermin starring Link as a playable character. A playable digital clock based on The Legend of Zelda and a playable timer themed after Zelda II: The Adventure of Link are also included. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda launches on Nov. 12 at a suggested retail price of $49.99.
By purchasing the Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Expansion Pass for $19.99, you will receive two waves of DLC as they release: Wave 1: Pulse of the Ancients on June 18 and Wave 2: Guardian of Remembrance by the end of November. Pulse of the Ancients features added weapon types, challenging enemies and an expanded roster, including the new playable Battle-Tested Guardian. Guardian of the Remembrance will bring new character vignettes, added stages, an expanded roster and new battle skills for existing characters.