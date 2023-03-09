Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Yoshi’s Island course, Birdo character come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Wave 4 DLC

4 days ago
Jayson Peters
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe –Booster Course Pass Wave 4 will include a new course: Yoshi’s Island. Also: Birdo, who originally hit the track in Mario Kart: Double Dash!!, is also now added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in this wave of content. Nintendo said returning characters from the Mario Kart series will be added in future waves.

Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC races onto the Nintendo Switch system March 9 this spring.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass includes six separate waves, with eight courses each, which will all be released by the end of 2023. Buy the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass separately in Nintendo eShop or enjoy it for no additional cost as part of a paid Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

