TRIANGLE STRATEGY launches

TRIANGLE STRATEGY will be available on March 4.



Recruit over 20 playable characters with distinct skills, and command your party as Serenoa, heir of House Wolffort, in a tangled plot where your decisions make all the difference. Key choices you make will bolster one of three convictions – Utility, Morality, Liberty – which together make up Serenoa’s world view and influence how the story will unfold.



When faced with truly momentous decisions, multiple characters will weigh in by casting their votes on the Scales of Conviction. In these moments, the allies and decisions you make can determine the fate of Norzelia itself.



Play from the beginning through Chapter 3 – and experience your first Scales of Conviction vote – with the free Prologue Demo available now in Nintendo eShop. Your progress carries over to the full game, once purchased.