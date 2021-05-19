Zelda & Loftwing amiibo allows surface-to-air fast travel in Skyward Sword HD

12 hours ago
Jayson Peters
When The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game launches for the Nintendo Switch system on July 16, you can soar to new heights with a new amiibo figure.

Zelda Loftwing amiibo

Launching the same day as the game, the Zelda & Loftwing amiibo figure portrays Zelda and her loyal Loftwing from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. By scanning the amiibo figure on the Joy-Con controller or other compatible controller you will quickly travel to the sky from anywhere on the surface world – even within the depths of dungeons. You can then scan it again when Link is above the clouds to return to the exact spot on the surface where you originally scanned the amiibo.

Check out a trailer for the new amiibo above to see it in action.

The Zelda & Loftwing amiibo launches on July 16 at a suggested retail price of $24.99. In The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, take to the skies, draw your sword and experience the earliest story in the Legend of Zelda series with high-definition graphics and new control options. Join Link in his high-flying quest to save Zelda, a childhood friend who must confront her destiny. Soar between floating islands and descend to the treacherous surface world in this updated version of the classic game.

