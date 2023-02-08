Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Official Trailer #2

5 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom? In addition to the standard version, which will be available at a suggested retail price of $69.99, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Collector’s Edition will release on launch day at a suggested retail price of $129.99, and includes a physical version of the game, an artbook with concept art, a Steelbook case, an Iconart steel poster and a set of four pin badges. A new amiibo figure of Link from the game will also be available separately that grants access to materials and weapons, as well as a special fabric for Link’s paraglider. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches for Nintendo Switch on May 12. Pre-orders for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are available now in Nintendo eShop, at retail and in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com.

