Tears of the Kingdom is Nintendo’s fastest-selling Zelda game

In the three days since its launch on May 12, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game for the Switch sold over 10 million units worldwide, becoming the fastest-selling game in the history of the Legend of Zelda series, according to Nintendo.



With over 4 million sold in the Americas, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is also the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch game and the fastest-selling Nintendo game for any system in that territory.



“Many players are returning to Hyrule with all its new mysteries and possibilities, and with the record-breaking launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch, we can’t wait to see what they’ll create in the game and the stories they’ll share next,” said Devon Pritchard, Nintendo of America’s executive vice president of sales, marketing and communications. “We’re grateful for all of our fans who’ve shown their passion for The Legend of Zelda over the years, and these sales numbers for the latest installment continue to show the strong momentum for both the franchise and Nintendo Switch this year.”



In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which is a direct sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, players decide their own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and on the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Discover new destinations, dangers, sights and puzzles that require wits and resourcefulness to overcome. Harnessing the power of Link’s new abilities, players will fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom.



The Legend of Zelda action-adventure series started over 35 years ago with the Legend of Zelda game, which debuted in the U.S. in 1987 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. As the heroic Link, players go on an adventure battling foes and discovering hidden mysteries in vast fields and dungeons. As of March 2023, the series has sold more than 130 million units worldwide.



The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is now available in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store and select retailers at a suggested retail price of $69.99. The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition system, featuring a special design (game sold separately), is also available at a suggested retail price of $359.99. Additionally, two accessories – a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller ($74.99 MSRP) and a Nintendo Switch carrying case ($24.99 MSRP), both with designs from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – are also now available to purchase.



For more information about The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, visit https://www.zelda.com/tears-of-the-kingdom/.

