Nintendo releases new overview trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Lies of P
|Sept. 19, 2023
|PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|Action RPG
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|Oct. 6, 2023
|NS
|Adventure
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Oct. 20, 2023
|PS5
|Action
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Oct. 20, 2023
|NS
|Platformer
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nov. 3, 2023
|NS
|Minigames
|Super Mario RPG
|Nov. 17, 2023
|NS
|RPG
|Atari 2600+
|Nov. 17, 2023
|Atari
|Retro gaming hardware
|Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|Feb. 16, 2024
|NS
|Game Boy Advance remaster
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|Feb. 29, 2024
|PS5
|RPG remake
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|March 22, 2024
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Contra: Operation Galuga
|Early 2024
|NS, PC (Steam), PS4, Xbox One
|Run-n-gun action
|Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
|Summer 2024
|NS
|Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remaster
|Star Wars Outlaws
|2024
|PS5, XBSX/S, PC
|Open world adventure
|Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
|2024
|NS
|RPG remake
