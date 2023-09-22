Banner: Support Extra Life @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Nintendo releases new overview trailer for Super Mario Bros. Wonder

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Welcome to the Flower Kingdom! Learn all about Mario’s latest 2D side-scrolling adventure, including worlds, playable characters, power-ups, Wonder effects, and so much more! Jump into the unexpected when Super Mario Bros. Wonder launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system October 20, 2023. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
FacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

More Nintendo news:

Kirby & The Amazing Mirror Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack to get classic Game Boy Advance game Kirby & The Amazing Mirror
Street Fighter 2010: The Final Fight Final Fight: the Street Fighter game that wasn’t
Princess Peach Showtime! Nintendo shows off Princess Peach: Showtime! game, announces Paper Mario redux and F-Zero 99
Gargoyles Remastered out Oct. 19, with pre-orders available now
Nintendo Switch NES controllers You can finally play Quest for Camelot movie’s Game Boy Color adaptation again
Nintendo reveals holiday Switch bundles for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons
Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Lies of PSept. 19, 2023PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox OneAction RPG
Detective Pikachu ReturnsOct. 6, 2023NSAdventure
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Oct. 20, 2023PS5Action
Super Mario Bros. WonderOct. 20, 2023NSPlatformer
WarioWare: Move It!Nov. 3, 2023NSMinigames
Super Mario RPGNov. 17, 2023NSRPG
Atari 2600+Nov. 17, 2023AtariRetro gaming hardware
Mario vs. Donkey KongFeb. 16, 2024NSGame Boy Advance remaster
Final Fantasy VII RebirthFeb. 29, 2024PS5RPG remake
Princess Peach: Showtime!March 22, 2024NSAction-adventure
Contra: Operation GalugaEarly 2024NS, PC (Steam), PS4, Xbox OneRun-n-gun action
Luigi’s Mansion 2 HDSummer 2024NSLuigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon remaster
Star Wars Outlaws2024PS5, XBSX/S, PCOpen world adventure
Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door2024NSRPG remake
NS = Nintendo Switch … PS = PlayStation … XBS = Xbox Series …

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Tags
FacebookPinterestLinkedInEmailReddit

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Events

Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
3 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
4 Nov 23
Tucson
Con Nichiwa
Con Nichiwa
5 Nov 23
Tucson
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
5 Jan 24
Mesa
Taiyou Con 2024
Taiyou Con 2024
6 Jan 24
Mesa