It’s Splatoon x Pokemon in Nintendo Switch’s next Splatfest event

13 mins ago
Jayson Peters
The next Splatfest in Splatoon 3 for the Nintendo Switch system is going to be a Splatoon x Pokémon collaboration! Splatfests are special, limited-time events when players with any Nintendo Switch Online membership can champion one of three causes. This new Splatfest lineup beginning on Nov. 11 will be one for the record books!

In the Pokémon series, players typically start their adventure by choosing a Pokémon with one of these three types: Grass-type. Fire-type. Water-type. What a conundrum … and a cute one at that! Each type has its own strengths and weaknesses. When choosing your partner Pokémon, which type would you choose? If you have thoughts on the matter, it’s time to settle it in a Splatfest! Starting today, you can make your choice for this epic Splatfest from the Splatsville hub area.

When you participate in Splatfest Battles, the goal is to ink as much of the stage as you can. Splatfests also feature Tricolor Turf War battles, where players splat it out in three-team messfests! It’s a great opportunity to gather some friends – you can squad up with three other players that voted for the same side and battle for your cause together. At the end of the event, the winning side will be revealed and in-game Super Sea Snails will be handed out, which you can redeem to add sub ability slots into a piece of gear. The side that prevails will win more Super Sea Snails!

The Splatfest will take place from Friday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. PT to Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4 p.m. PT. But you can start getting ready today! During the Sneak Peek phase of the Splatfest, you can choose a team, check the SplatNet 3 app to see what team your friends are planning to vote for, post artwork in the hub supporting your team, level up your Tee, wipe your Tee to get Ability Chunks or earn and spend Conch Shells at the Shell-Out Machine for in-game rewards.

