SEGA Genesis’ Alien Soldier, Super Fantasy Zone and Light Crusader come to Nintendo Switch

4 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Today, three more radically retro games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library: Alien SoldierSuper Fantasy Zone and Light Crusader. You can play them all right now on the Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.

Alien Soldier
Alien Soldier
Super Fantasy Zone
Super Fantasy Zone
Light Crusader
Light Crusader
  • In Alien Soldier, the acclaimed developers at Treasure invite you to take on the role of a bird-man with steel wings in his fight against 25 bosses. In this challenging game, you can learn new tactics with every defeat … or take advantage of that handy Rewind feature to perfect your run!
  • Super Fantasy Zone has you powering up the ever-appealing Opa-Opa across eight colorful planets!
  • In Light Crusader, also from Treasure, let nobility light your way through a lovingly crafted action-RPG.

