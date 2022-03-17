SEGA Genesis’ Alien Soldier, Super Fantasy Zone and Light Crusader come to Nintendo Switch

Today, three more radically retro games have been added to the SEGA Genesis – Nintendo Switch Online library: Alien Soldier, Super Fantasy Zone and Light Crusader. You can play them all right now on the Nintendo Switch system with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership.
- In Alien Soldier, the acclaimed developers at Treasure invite you to take on the role of a bird-man with steel wings in his fight against 25 bosses. In this challenging game, you can learn new tactics with every defeat … or take advantage of that handy Rewind feature to perfect your run!
- Super Fantasy Zone has you powering up the ever-appealing Opa-Opa across eight colorful planets!
- In Light Crusader, also from Treasure, let nobility light your way through a lovingly crafted action-RPG.
More in Gaming:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)
|NS XB1 XBSX
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|March 4, 2022
|NS
|Tactical RPG
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|March 25,2022
|NS
|3-D platformer
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS
|Building
|Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
|April 20, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|April 29, 2022
|NS
|Sports
|Splatoon 3
|Summer 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure