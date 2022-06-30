Portal: Companion Collection comes to Nintendo Switch

The friendly cubes and deadly turrets of Portal and Portal 2 are hurtling your way in the Portal: Companion Collection. Award-winning gameplay, dark humor and groundbreaking exploration come to Nintendo Switch.
Break the laws of spatial physics in ways you never thought possible with a highly experimental portal device. Solve mind-bendingly bizarre puzzles and face off against a lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles.
Portal 2 includes a co-operative game mode with local, split screen and online multiplayer, so you and a friend can act and think cooperatively. (Any Nintendo Switch Online membership — sold separately — and Nintendo Account are required for online features.)
You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.
More Nintendo news:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|LIVE A LIVE
|July 22, 2022
|NS
|JRPG
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|Sept. 19, 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|No Man’s Sky
|Oct. 7, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Survival
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Oct. 20, 2022
|NS
|Turn-based strategy
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure