Portal: Companion Collection comes to Nintendo Switch

24 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Nintendo Switch Portal Companion Collection

The friendly cubes and deadly turrets of Portal and Portal 2 are hurtling your way in the Portal: Companion Collection. Award-winning gameplay, dark humor and groundbreaking exploration come to Nintendo Switch.

Break the laws of spatial physics in ways you never thought possible with a highly experimental portal device. Solve mind-bendingly bizarre puzzles and face off against a lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Meet an expanded cast of characters as you think your way through dangerous, never-before-seen areas of the laboratories and a wider variety of portal puzzles.

Portal 2 includes a co-operative game mode with local, split screen and online multiplayer, so you and a friend can act and think cooperatively. (Any Nintendo Switch Online membership — sold separately — and Nintendo Account are required for online features.)

You can try the Nintendo Switch Online service free for a week. One month costs $3.99, three months cost $7.99 and a year costs $19.99 — but the best value is a family plan that costs $34.99 a year and accommodates eight people with free Nintendo Accounts. If you want to play Switch game online (Splatoon 2Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, etc.), you’ll need to sign on with this service anyway.

