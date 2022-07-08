Pokemon Puzzle League coming to Nintendo Switch

Get ready for a new kind of Pokémon battle where the power and speed of your brain are just as important as the strength of your Pokémon! Join Ash, Brock, Misty, and many more characters from the Pokémon animated series as they gather in Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master. The Pokémon Puzzle League game, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, will be available starting July 15 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.
More Nintendo news:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|LIVE A LIVE
|July 22, 2022
|NS
|JRPG
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3
|July 29, 2022
|NS
|RPG
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|Sept. 19, 2022
|NS
|Shooter
|No Man’s Sky
|Oct. 7, 2022
|NS
|Action-adventure/Survival
|Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
|Oct. 20, 2022
|NS
|Turn-based strategy
|Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure