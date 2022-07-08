Pokemon Puzzle League coming to Nintendo Switch

Get ready for a new kind of Pokémon battle where the power and speed of your brain are just as important as the strength of your Pokémon! Join Ash, Brock, Misty, and many more characters from the Pokémon animated series as they gather in Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master. The Pokémon Puzzle League game, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, will be available starting July 15 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

