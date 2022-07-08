Pokemon Puzzle League coming to Nintendo Switch

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters

Get ready for a new kind of Pokémon battle where the power and speed of your brain are just as important as the strength of your Pokémon! Join Ash, Brock, Misty, and many more characters from the Pokémon animated series as they gather in Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master. The Pokémon Puzzle League game, originally released for the Nintendo 64 system, will be available starting July 15 for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
LIVE A LIVEJuly 22, 2022NSJRPG
Xenoblade Chronicles 3July 29, 2022NSRPG
Saints RowAug. 23, 2022PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PCAction-adventure
Splatoon 3Sept. 19, 2022NSShooter
No Man’s SkyOct. 7, 2022NSAction-adventure/Survival
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of HopeOct. 20, 2022NSTurn-based strategy
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild2023NSRPG/Action-adventure
Jedi: Survivor2023PS5 XBSX PCAction-adventure

Tags
