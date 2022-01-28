Pokemon Legends: Arceus now available

Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new game that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series.
Embark on survey missions in the ancient Hisui region. Explore natural expanses to catch wild Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle.
The adventure takes place in the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, where you are tasked with studying Pokémon to complete the region’s first Pokédex. Along the way, uncover the mystery surrounding the Mythical Pokémon known as Arceus.
Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available as of Jan. 28.
More Nintendo news:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Order
|Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch)
|NS XB1 XBSX
|Battle royale platformer
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Splatoon 3
|2022
|NS
|Shooter
|Pokemon Legends: Arceus
|Jan. 28, 2022
|NS
|Action/RPG
|https://amzn.to/34dE6UW
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|March 25,2022
|NS
|3-D platformer
|March 4, 2022
|NS
|Tactical RPG
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS
|Building
|https://amzn.to/2W076c8
|Saints Row
|Aug. 23, 2022
|PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.