Pokemon Legends: Arceus now available

Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a new game that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series.



Embark on survey missions in the ancient Hisui region. Explore natural expanses to catch wild Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle.



The adventure takes place in the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, where you are tasked with studying Pokémon to complete the region’s first Pokédex. Along the way, uncover the mystery surrounding the Mythical Pokémon known as Arceus.



Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available as of Jan. 28.

Video game release dates:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Order Fall Guys (Nintendo Switch) Summer 2021 ??? NS XB1 XBSX Battle royale platformer Outer Wilds Summer 2021 NS Action-adventure Splatoon 3 2022 NS Shooter Pokemon Legends: Arceus Jan. 28, 2022 NS Action/RPG https://amzn.to/34dE6UW Kirby and the Forgotten Land March 25,2022 NS 3-D platformer Project Triangle Strategy March 4, 2022 NS Tactical RPG LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Spring April 5, 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX NS Building https://amzn.to/2W076c8 Saints Row Aug. 23, 2022 PS4 PS5 XB1 XBSX PC Action-adventure

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.