Explore Pikmin 4

Meet Pikmin: small, plant-like creatures you can grow, pluck, command and overpower your enemies with during your grand mission as the Rescue Corps’ newest recruit! Use your loyal squad’s miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore a mysterious planet in search of your crew and treasures to fix the Rescue Corps’ ship, the S.S. Shepherd. Don’t worry, the dependable Rescue Pup Oatchi can help to get the job done while you lead the charge on this expedition. With the Pikmin and a powerful pup at your side, no challenge is too big!



Nintendo's Pikmin 4 game will be available on July 21.

Pikmin Bloom app adds new missions to celebrate Pikmin 4

Celebrate the launch of the Pikmin 4 game for the Nintendo Switch system with the Pikmin Bloom app for smart devices! You can get the new Pikmin 4 Spaceship Decor Pikmin in the Pikmin Bloom app by playing and completing the new event challenge starting from July 21 at 12 a.m. until Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m. local time. The Pikmin Bloom app* is available to download for free on smart devices! For more information about the Pikmin Bloom app, visit the official site: https://pikminbloom.com/en/. Remember to be alert at all times and stay aware of your surroundings when playing.

Video game release dates:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Outer Wilds Summer 2021 ??? NS Action-adventure Immortals of Aveum July 20, 2023 PS5, PC, XBSX/S FPS Pikmin 4 July 21, 2023 NS RTS Baldur’s Gate III Aug. 3, 2023 PC/Mac (PS5, XBSX/S) RPG Sea of Stars Aug. 29, 2023 NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox One RPG Under the Waves Aug. 29, 2023 PS5, PC, XBSX/S Narrative adventure Lies of P Sept. 19, 2023 PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One Action RPG Detective Pikachu Returns Oct. 6, 2023 NS Adventure Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Oct. 20, 2023 PS5 Action Super Mario Bros. Wonder Oct. 20, 2023 NS Platformer WarioWare: Move It! Nov. 3, 2023 NS Minigames Super Mario RPG Nov. 17, 2023 NS RPG Star Wars Outlaws 2024 PS5, XBSX/S, PC Open world adventure

