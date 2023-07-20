Explore Pikmin 4

Meet Pikmin: small, plant-like creatures you can grow, pluck, command and overpower your enemies with during your grand mission as the Rescue Corps’ newest recruit! Use your loyal squad’s miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore a mysterious planet in search of your crew and treasures to fix the Rescue Corps’ ship, the S.S. Shepherd. Don’t worry, the dependable Rescue Pup Oatchi can help to get the job done while you lead the charge on this expedition. With the Pikmin and a powerful pup at your side, no challenge is too big!
Nintendo’s Pikmin 4 game will be available on July 21. For a limited time, earn double My Nintendo Gold Points by purchasing the digital version of Pikmin 4.
Pikmin Bloom app adds new missions to celebrate Pikmin 4
Celebrate the launch of the Pikmin 4 game for the Nintendo Switch system with the Pikmin Bloom app for smart devices! You can get the new Pikmin 4 Spaceship Decor Pikmin in the Pikmin Bloom app by playing and completing the new event challenge starting from July 21 at 12 a.m. until Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m. local time. The Pikmin Bloom app* is available to download for free on smart devices! For more information about the Pikmin Bloom app, visit the official site: https://pikminbloom.com/en/. Remember to be alert at all times and stay aware of your surroundings when playing.
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Immortals of Aveum
|July 20, 2023
|PS5, PC, XBSX/S
|FPS
|Pikmin 4
|July 21, 2023
|NS
|RTS
|Baldur’s Gate III
|Aug. 3, 2023
|PC/Mac (PS5, XBSX/S)
|RPG
|Sea of Stars
|Aug. 29, 2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|RPG
|Under the Waves
|Aug. 29, 2023
|PS5, PC, XBSX/S
|Narrative adventure
|Lies of P
|Sept. 19, 2023
|PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|Action RPG
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|Oct. 6, 2023
|NS
|Adventure
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Oct. 20, 2023
|PS5
|Action
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Oct. 20, 2023
|NS
|Platformer
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nov. 3, 2023
|NS
|Minigames
|Super Mario RPG
|Nov. 17, 2023
|NS
|RPG
|Star Wars Outlaws
|2024
|PS5, XBSX/S, PC
|Open world adventure
