Explore Pikmin 4

8 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Nintendo's Pikmin 4 game will be available on July 21.
Meet Pikmin: small, plant-like creatures you can grow, pluck, command and overpower your enemies with during your grand mission as the Rescue Corps’ newest recruit! Use your loyal squad’s miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore a mysterious planet in search of your crew and treasures to fix the Rescue Corps’ ship, the S.S. Shepherd. Don’t worry, the dependable Rescue Pup Oatchi can help to get the job done while you lead the charge on this expedition. With the Pikmin and a powerful pup at your side, no challenge is too big!

Nintendo’s Pikmin 4 game will be available on July 21. For a limited time, earn double My Nintendo Gold Points by purchasing the digital version of Pikmin 4.

Pikmin Bloom app adds new missions to celebrate Pikmin 4

Celebrate the launch of the Pikmin 4 game for the Nintendo Switch system with the Pikmin Bloom app for smart devices! You can get the new Pikmin 4 Spaceship Decor Pikmin in the Pikmin Bloom app by playing and completing the new event challenge starting from July 21 at 12 a.m. until Aug. 13 at 11:59 p.m. local time. The Pikmin Bloom app* is available to download for free on smart devices! For more information about the Pikmin Bloom app, visit the official site: https://pikminbloom.com/en/. Remember to be alert at all times and stay aware of your surroundings when playing.

Pikmin 4 – Nintendo Switch

Video game release dates:
TitleRelease dateSystem(s)Genre
Outer WildsSummer 2021 ???NSAction-adventure
Immortals of AveumJuly 20, 2023PS5, PC, XBSX/SFPS
Pikmin 4July 21, 2023NSRTS
Baldur’s Gate IIIAug. 3, 2023PC/Mac (PS5, XBSX/S)RPG
Sea of StarsAug. 29, 2023NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox OneRPG
Under the WavesAug. 29, 2023PS5, PC, XBSX/SNarrative adventure
Lies of PSept. 19, 2023PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox OneAction RPG
Detective Pikachu ReturnsOct. 6, 2023NSAdventure
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2Oct. 20, 2023PS5Action
Super Mario Bros. WonderOct. 20, 2023NSPlatformer
WarioWare: Move It!Nov. 3, 2023NSMinigames
Super Mario RPGNov. 17, 2023NSRPG
Star Wars Outlaws2024PS5, XBSX/S, PCOpen world adventure

