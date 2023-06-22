Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Pikmin 1 and 2 HD come to Nintendo Switch

22 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Pikmin 1 and 2

Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 – HD versions of the first two Pikmin games, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, are available now for the Nintendo Switch system! The games can be purchased individually or as a digital bundle that contains both games at a discounted price. With the inclusion of these two games on Nintendo Switch, all four main games in the Pikmin series – Pikmin 1Pikmin 2Pikmin 3 and, as of July 21, Pikmin 4 – are playable on one system.

