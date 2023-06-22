Pikmin 1 and 2 HD come to Nintendo Switch

Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 – HD versions of the first two Pikmin games, originally released on the Nintendo GameCube system, are available now for the Nintendo Switch system! The games can be purchased individually or as a digital bundle that contains both games at a discounted price. With the inclusion of these two games on Nintendo Switch, all four main games in the Pikmin series – Pikmin 1, Pikmin 2, Pikmin 3 and, as of July 21, Pikmin 4 – are playable on one system.
More Nintendo news:
Nintendo Switch gets 2-D Super Mario Bros. Wonder Oct. 20, Super Mario RPG remaster Nov. 17, Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon glow-up 2024 …
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Final Fantasy XVI
|June 22, 2023
|PS5
|RPG
|Everybody 1-2-Switch!
|June 30, 2023
|NS
|Party
|Immortals of Aveum
|July 20, 2023
|PS5, PC, XBSX/S
|FPS
|Pikmin 4
|July 21, 2023
|NS
|RTS
|Sea of Stars
|Aug. 29, 2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|RPG
|Under the Waves
|Aug. 29, 2023
|PS5, PC, XBSX/S
|Narrative adventure
|Lies of P
|Sept. 19, 2023
|PS4/5, PC, XBSX/S, Xbox One
|Action RPG
|Detective Pikachu Returns
|Oct. 6, 2023
|NS
|Adventure
|Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
|Oct. 20, 2023
|PS5
|Action
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Oct. 20, 2023
|NS
|Platformer
|WarioWare: Move It!
|Nov. 3, 2023
|NS
|Minigames
|Super Mario RPG
|Nov. 17, 2023
|NS
|RPG
|Star Wars Outlaws
|2024
|PS5, XBSX/S, PC
|Open world adventure