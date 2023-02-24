Octopath Traveler II comes to Nintendo Switch

Embark on an adventure all your own in OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, which takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3D CG, to even greater heights.



In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era. Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take.



OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24.

Video game release dates:

Title Release date System(s) Genre Outer Wilds Summer 2021 ??? NS Action-adventure Jedi: Survivor April 28, 2023 PS5 XBSX PC Action-adventure The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom May 12, 2023 NS RPG/Action-adventure Final Fantasy XVI June 22, 2023 PS5 RPG Sea of Stars Aug. 29, 2023 NS, PC, PS5, PS4 RPG

