Octopath Traveler II comes to Nintendo Switch

Embark on an adventure all your own in OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, which takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3D CG, to even greater heights.
In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era. Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life? Every path is yours to take.
OCTOPATH TRAVELER II launches for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24.
More Nintendo news:
Video game release dates:
|Title
|Release date
|System(s)
|Genre
|Outer Wilds
|NS
|Action-adventure
|Jedi: Survivor
|April 28, 2023
|PS5 XBSX PC
|Action-adventure
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|May 12, 2023
|NS
|RPG/Action-adventure
|Final Fantasy XVI
|June 22, 2023
|PS5
|RPG
|Sea of Stars
|Aug. 29, 2023
|NS, PC, PS5, PS4
|RPG
Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.